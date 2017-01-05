|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
頭條新聞 Headline News
|
|
※最佳化建議：請使用 IE 瀏覽器
|
|
|
President Ma could face prosecution in breaching confidentiality laws
|
| There’s speculation that former President Ma Ying-jeou could soon be prosecuted for violating confidentiality laws, after undergoing extensive questioning in an illegal wiretapping suit filed by DPP Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming. Ma himself was mum on the matter during an appearance at a local university today.
While addressing students at Ming Chuan University, former President Ma was asked by a reporter if he was confident in his prospects of getting through the wiretapping case ...(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
最新消息 Latest News
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service and manufacturing sectors to be hardest hit by five-day work week law
|
|Taiwan’s service and manufacturing sectors are expected to bear the brunt of increased staffing costs under the new five-day work week law, according to a survey by a job-search website. Seventy percent of businesses surveyed, including hotels and transportation firms, said they were planning to reduce full-time staff or cut services to manage the added cost pressures.
Commuters queuing ..(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Extra Legislative Session
|
|Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan has convened a series of cross-party consultations to approve the DPP’s proposal for an additional legislative session in January. The ruling DPP wants the extra session to review budget bills and approve a leadership appointment to the Examination Yuan.
Pan-green legislators each received a special folding chair in expectation of a drawn-out extra ..(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taiwan News Briefs
|
|White Radish Festival
This Saturday, Yilan County’s Su’ao Township is holding a festival to celebrate its famous white radishes, which are sweet and crisp thanks to the area’s sandy soil. The event promoting local agricultural delicacies will feature stands for visitors to pickle their own white radishes as well as activities in which parents and their children will be able pluck the root ..(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Huang Yu-ming’s illustration selected for cover of annual edition of NBA Hoop Magazine
|
|Taiwanese illustrator Huang Yu-ming is gaining more and more international exposure for his exciting hybrid approach combining brushwork and computer-aided coloration. The NBA’s official magazine picked him to contribute a cover design for its annual issue, and his award-winning illustrations are now appearing in other overseas publications as well.
Calligraphy brushes, ink, and computer ..(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bringing School into the Hospital
|
|Kaohsiung Medical University’s Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital has teamed up with an app developer to create Taiwan’s first hospital-based “smart” classroom.
The classroom should help extend educational opportunities to the hundreds of child cancer patients the hospital treats every year.
The classroom was opened to children today, and takes advantage of tablets and other digital hardware ..(more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
歷史新聞 Archive
|
|
|日
|一
|二
|三
|四
|五
|六
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|1
|2
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
氣象預報 Weather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
每日一字 Word of the Day
|
|
|
|
|
|