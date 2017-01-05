頭條新聞 Headline News ※最佳化建議：請使用 IE 瀏覽器 President Ma could face prosecution in breaching confidentiality laws There’s speculation that former President Ma Ying-jeou could soon be prosecuted for violating confidentiality laws, after undergoing extensive questioning in an illegal wiretapping suit filed by DPP Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming. Ma himself was mum on the matter during an appearance at a local university today.



While addressing students at Ming Chuan University, former President Ma was asked by a reporter if he was confident in his prospects of getting through the wiretapping case ...(more)